NUS signs deals with 4 international firms to help start-ups

NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore, has signed agreements with four international partners to help Singapore start-ups overseas.

The memorandums of understanding are with start-up hubs Innospace and Rainmaking Innovation, Helsinki-based equipment manufacturer Wartsila, and Norwegian maritime group Wilhelmsen.

One involves teaming up with Innospace to scout for start-ups in China and Singapore.

NUS Enterprise and Rainmaking Innovation plan to anchor venture-building activities focusing on the logistics and maritime sectors here.

It will also link with Wartsila to mentor start-ups operating in the area of maritime communication.

NUS Enterprise's partnership with Wilhemsen aims to develop potential solutions for the shipping and maritime services industry.

The agreements were signed in conjunction with yesterday's launch of Port Innovation Ecosystem Reimagined @ Block71 or Pier71.

Pier71, which was set up by NUS Enterprise and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, is an acceleration programme that encourages the maritime industry to venture into new growth areas through collaboration with technology start-ups. - THE STRAITS TIMES