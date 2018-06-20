NZ softens ban on foreigners’ home ownership in amended Bill

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's government yesterday softened its stance on foreign ownership of homes, rewriting a proposed law banning non-residents from investing in housing.

The amended Bill will exempt Singaporeans from the foreign ownership ban under a free trade agreement between the two countries.

The amended law would also allow other non-residents to own up to 60 per cent of large, new apartment buildings. There is currently no ban on foreign ownership of land, houses or apartments.

The law still needs Parliament's approval to take force, but the changes underscore the government's hope of attracting foreign investment in large residential developments to tackle a shortage of housing that has driven up prices and rents.

"This law will ensure that the market for our homes is a New Zealand market, not an international one," Associate Finance Minister David Parker said in an e-mailed statement.

"This will help first home buyers to get their foot on the property ladder."

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), which lobbied for the amendment, welcomed the changes but said it was still opposed to the ban.

"We don't believe that the ban will resolve any housing affordability issues given the proportion of sales to overseas buyers is so low," REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said in a statement.