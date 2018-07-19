OCBC enters e-commerce scene with launch of online marketplace

OCBC Bank is launching an online marketplace - www.mumstruly.com - that offers products and services tailored for mothers.

From baby prams and diapers to antenatal screenings and lactation televideo services, the website has offerings from Robinsons, FairPrice, Singapore Medical Group and local healthcare start-up Doctor Anywhere.

Products from StarHub and Great Eastern will be included on the online platform by the fourth quarter .

The bank is in talks with some 20 other retail and service providers.

The new venture targets mothers as the bank can tap its "deep understanding of young families" to best address their needs, said OCBC's head of consumer financial services Dennis Tan at the launch yesterday.

Since 2008, OCBC has been designated a Baby Bonus Bank, which is part of a government-initiated marriage and parenthood scheme to better defray the child-raising costs of Singaporeans.