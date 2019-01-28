OCBC's new scheme targets entrepreneurs with more than one business

OCBC Bank is introducing a new credit scheme that targets entrepreneurs running more than one business, giving them access to loans "a few months before incorporation" of the new venture.

The bank said the market is sizeable, citing figures that show one in three new businesses incorporated in Singapore between 2015 and 2017 belong to an entrepreneur already running a business.

The launch of the Serial Entrepreneur credit scheme follows a 12-month pilot programme which started in October 2017, where more than $100 million in business loans were approved, the bank said in a statement.

OCBC will take a "comprehensive view of the entrepreneur's experience, business track record and overall business strategy across his or her group of companies". The approach improves on the current industry model that evaluates each business on "a standalone basis based on its track record and financial credibility".