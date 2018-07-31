Offshore and marine sector coming back to life

A big drag on Singapore's growth in recent years, the embattled offshore and marine industry has broken a three-year losing streak. Yet industry executives are not betting on a return to the glory days soon.

The industry, along with the finance sector, has been a key pillar of Singapore's economic transformation into a First World economy and a source of national pride. But a 2014 collapse in oil prices led to thousands of jobs lost, several defaults and billions of dollars in debt restructurings.

Now, as oil prices pick up, the industry is coming back to life.

A 28.3 per cent year-on-year jump in output from the marine and offshore engineering sector last month was the biggest since March 2014.

Still, Singapore's battered companies are bracing themselves for a long period of convalescence.

The specialist divers and engineers servicing rigs in South-east Asian waters have moved on and may be unwilling to return for lower wages.

Bankers, having been bitten by the sector, are reluctant to lend. And oil prices have recovered almost too quickly for oil exploration and production clients to have the confidence to turn inquiries into actual orders.

Sector heavyweights Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine said recently they were not hopeful of any quick recovery.