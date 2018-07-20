ofo to shut down most of its US operations

NEW YORK • Less than a year after ofo entered the US with big ambition, the world's largest bike-sharing company plans to shut down most of its US operations, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday.

Beijing-based ofo told its US employees on Wednesday that it is cutting the majority of its workforce in the US and retreating to a handful of larger cities.

It told staff it is still determining exactly which cities it will continue operating in.

It currently has more than 40,000 bicycles in more than 30 US markets, the report said.

At least three senior executives have left ofo's US operations in recent weeks, including its chief in North America, ahead of the downsizing, sources said.

Mr Andrew Daley, ofo's new head of North America, said in a statement that the company has begun to "prioritise growth in viable markets that support alternative transportation and allow us to continue to serve our customers".

ofo is the largest global player in the business of dockless bicycles, which riders rent through an app then leave wherever their ride ends. It claims to have deployed more such bicycles than any other company, leading a business that has reshaped urban transportation in China and other countries in the four years since it took off.

ofo last year began a big push into the US and has blanketed the streets of cities including Dallas, San Diego and Seattle with its distinctive yellow bikes.

But growth has been slower than expected for ofo in the US. Ridership in many cities is well below what it needs to break even, the report said, citing former ofo employees.