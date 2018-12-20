Oil prices claw back some ground

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Oil prices clawed back some ground yesterday as global equity markets showed signs of stabilising, but crude was still under pressure from worries about oversupply and a slowing global economy that had driven sharp losses in the last three sessions.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed 7 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to US$46.31 per barrel yesterday, after plunging 7.3 per cent the day before in a session when it touched its lowest since August 2017.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.36 per cent, or 20 cents, to US$56.46 per barrel. They dropped 5.6 per cent on Tuesday, at one point hitting a 14-month low.

Brent is down more than 30 per cent from a recent peak of US$86.74 per barrel on Oct 3, while WTI has declined nearly 40 per cent from a multi-year high of US$76.9 per barrel recorded on Oct 4.

"(WTI prices are holding on Wednesday as) traders look for some solace in US equity markets as risk sentiment appears to be stabilising," said Mr Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.

"But we are far removed from any bullish flip in investor sentiment."

The S&P 500 ended up slightly on Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35 per cent as both indices ended losing streaks.