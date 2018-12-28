Oil prices fall after rebounding 8 per cent in previous session

LONDON: Oil prices fell yesterday after rebounding 8 per cent in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even in a stock market rally.

Brent crude oil fell US$1.67 (S$2.30) a barrel, or 3.1 per cent, to a low of US$52.80 before recovering to around US$53.30. US light crude oil dropped US$1.30 to US$44.92 and was last US 90 cents lower at US$45.32.

Both crude oil benchmarks have lost more than a third of their value since October and are heading for losses of more than 20 per cent in 2018.

Three months ago, it looked as if the global oil market would be under-supplied as US sanctions removed large volumes of Iranian crude. But other oil exporters have more than compensated for any shortfall, filling global inventories and depressing prices.

The fuel glut, combined with faltering investor sentiment in other assets, has produced a bear market for oil.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries met earlier this month with other producers, including Russia, and agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).