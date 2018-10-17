Oil prices fall on evidence of higher US oil production

Oil prices fell yesterday on evidence of higher US oil production and increasing US crude inventories, but reports of a fall in Iranian oil exports helped to limit losses.

Brent crude was down 70 cents a barrel at US$80.08 (S$110) by 7pm Singapore time. US light crude was 65 cents lower at US$71.13.

"Shale oil production continues unabated in the United States," said Mr Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. "Rising US oil production is one key reason why the global oil market is likely to be amply supplied next year."

Oil production from seven major US shale basins is expected to rise by 98,000 barrels per day (bpd) next month to a record of 7.71 million bpd, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

The largest change is forecast in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, where output is expected to climb by 53,000 bpd to a new peak of 3.55 million bpd.

US oil production has increased steadily over the last five years, reaching a record high of 11.2 million bpd in the week to Oct. 5.

But infrastructure has not kept pace with rising output, filling domestic tanks.