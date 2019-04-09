OUE Commercial Reit to buy OUE Hospitality Trust

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) said yesterday it would buy OUE Hospitality Trust in a cash-and-stock deal worth $1.37 billion, creating one of Singapore's largest Reits.

Under the deal, OUE Commercial will issue 1.3583 new shares for every OUE Hospitality share and pay $0.04075 per share in cash.

The total deal value is a premium of 1.6 per cent to OUE Hospitality's last close.

The combined Reit will have total assets of about $6.8 billion and will trade under OUE Commercial on the Singapore Exchange, the companies said in a joint statement.

The deal will "significantly enhance our visibility within the S-Reits universe and increase our relevance to a wider investor base", said Ms Tan Shu Lin, chief executive officer of OUE Commercial Reit Management, the manager for OUE Commercial.

The manager owns a 4.79 per cent stake in OUE Commercial, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

OUE Group, which refers to OUE and its related corporations, will have a 48.3 per cent stake in the combined company, the statement said.

OUE currently owns a 32 per cent stake in OUE Hospitality Trust, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.