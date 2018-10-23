Outlook for global growth in 2019 dims for first time: Reuters poll

BENGALURU: The outlook for global growth next year has dimmed for the first time, says a Reuters poll of economists who said the US-China trade war and tightening financial conditions would trigger the next downturn.

At the start of this year, optimism about a robust global economic outlook was almost unanimous among respondents. But a Reuters poll of more than 500 economists this month showed a downgrade to the outlook for 18 of 44 economies polled, with 23 unchanged. Only three were marginally upgraded.

While risks from trade protectionism have been consistently highlighted by Reuters polls since January last year, the latest indicated that growth in 70 per cent of 44 economies surveyed has already peaked.

The latest shift in growth expectations comes after a deep sell-off in financial markets, especially emerging ones, driven by trade concerns.

A majority out of nearly 150 economists said the top two triggers for the next global downturn were a further escalation of US-Sino trade tensions, and tightening in financial conditions driven by a deep sell-off in global equities or a rapid rise in government bond yields.