‘Panic selling’ across Asian markets

A 608-point plunge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average triggered a reflexive sell-off across Asia yesterday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) falling below the psychological support level of 3,000 for the first time since January last year.

The sell-off was broad-based, with 11 of the 30 blue-chip counters that make up STI - or one-third of them - hitting 52-week lows even before the lunch break yesterday.

While there were signs by evening that the rout had stemmed for now - Asian markets clawed back some ground and several European and US markets opened in positive territory - there were fears that volatility would be here to stay for some time.

The Singapore market opened with the STI losing 1.4 per cent to 2,986.2, before paring losses to finish 0.6 per cent down at 3,012.84.

Markets in Japan, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia ended in the red yesterday, with Shanghai, Thailand and Jakarta the exceptions.

It was a day when existing worries linked up with emerging ones. On top of trade war tensions, rising interest rates and concerns about economic growth and corporate earnings, the strengthening US dollar has accelerated outflows from emerging markets into US dollar-denominated assets and high-yield US Treasury bonds.

Stocks lost their allure as bonds became more appealing.

WORRY

Analysts are also worried that if the US Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates next year, money will keep flowing back to the US.

"Can Asian markets really withstand four rate hikes in the US next year? People should really think about that," Mr Steven Yeung of UOB Kay Hian told Bloomberg in Hong Kong.

CMC market analyst Margaret Yang told The Straits Times: "Rising input costs for manufacturers against the backdrop of higher tariffs alongside rising raw material prices triggered panic selling worldwide."

Fears that tariffs and rising costs could hit earnings have also grown.

Local banks, semiconductor makers, property developers, offshore and marine and shipping counters were among the worst performers.

Even casino operator Genting Singapore was not spared, slipping 2.2 per cent to 89 cents yesterday, a level last seen in January last year.

What is encouraging is that retail and institutional investors are still adding to their local stock purchases, albeit at a slower rate, showed Singapore Exchange data.

