Pichai takes over as Alphabet chief

SAN FRANCISCO : Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles at the helm of parent firm Alphabet and handing the reins to current Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the company said on Tuesday.

Mr Pichai will take over from Mr Page as CEO of the holding firm, a Silicon Valley titan that includes Google as well as units focused on "other bets" in areas including self-driving cars and life sciences.

Mr Page and Mr Brin, who is currently Alphabet president, "will continue their involvement as co-founders, shareholders and members of Alphabet's board of directors", the company said.

In a letter to employees, the two wrote: "We've never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company."

They added that 46-year-old Mr Pichai "brings humility and a deep passion for technology to our users, partners and our employees every day" and that there is "no better person to lead Google and Alphabet into the future".