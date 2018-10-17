Poll: China’s Q3 growth to slow to weakest pace since financial crisis

By the end of the week, global investors and policy-makers will likely be given a stark reminder of the costs of a bitter Sino-US trade war, with a Reuters poll predicting that China's third-quarter growth will slow to its weakest since the global financial crisis.

A poll of 68 economists showed gross domestic product likely grew 6.6 per cent in July-September from a year earlier, slowing from the previous quarter's 6.7 per cent and hitting the weakest pace since the first quarter of 2009.

The predicted third-quarter growth would still be higher than the government's full-year target of around 6.5 per cent.

"The downward pressure on the economy is relatively big as consumption weakens and infrastructure investment has yet to stabilise" from a slowdown, said Mr Tang Jianwei, senior economist at Bank of Communications in Shanghai.

Recent economic data has pointed to weakening domestic demand ranging from infrastructure investment to consumer spending, as a multi-year crackdown on riskier lending and debt has pushed up companies' borrowing costs.

Growth in China's factory sector last month stalled after 15 months of expansion, with export orders falling the most in more than two years, according to a private survey. An official survey also confirmed that manufacturers were under stress.