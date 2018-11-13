Poor showing for Q3 earnings as trade tariffs hit

LONDON: European companies are delivering their most disappointing earnings in nearly three years as a sluggish economy and rising costs take their toll on bottom lines, dealing another blow to investor confidence.

Stocks have seen sharp swings on results days as companies reveal the damage wrought by higher trade tariffs and weaker global demand against a backdrop of sliding equity markets and rising volatility.

Some of Europe's biggest companies, from cement makers and car manufacturers to engineering firms and airlines, warned of weaker margins. The STOXX 600 is on track for its worst year since 2011. But analysts slashed their earnings estimates well before the earnings season started three weeks ago, suggesting confidence was already low.

This season's companies have also struggled with higher costs: Raw materials, fuel prices and wages have all climbed while trade tariffs piled extra inflationary pressure onto some companies.

Carmakers including Daimler had cut profit outlooks ahead of results due to trade tariffs and slowing Chinese demand.