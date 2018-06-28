Profit at China’s industrial firms rose sharply last month

BEIJING: Profits at China's industrial firms rose sharply last month, maintaining the previous month's sizzling pace.

This comes despite signs of slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy and an intensifying trade spat with the United States.

Industrial profits rose 21.1 per cent to 607.1 billion yuan (S$125 billion) last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics yesterday.

For the first five months, industrial firms reported profits of 2.73 trillion yuan, up 16.5 per cent from a year earlier, versus a 15 per cent increase in the January-April period.

The earnings jump last month was driven by price gains and lower costs, statistics bureau official He Ping said in a statement accompanying the data.

His comments were backed by data this month showing China's producer price inflation picked up for a second month in a row in May to 4.1 per cent.

In the first five months of the year, profit growth was underpinned by heavy industry, such as ferrous metals processing, chemicals, and oil and natural gas extraction, Mr He said.

Profits for computer, telecommunications and other electronics rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year in the Jan-May period, recovering from losses over the first four months.