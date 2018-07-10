Property, bank stocks recover

Asian markets rallied yesterday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) closing above the psychological 3,200 support level, regaining some losses from Friday's tumble but failing to make a full recovery.

In yesterday's session, the STI gained 1.2 per cent or 37 points to close at 3,228.82.

About two billion shares worth $1.23 billion in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 240 to 146.

The index closed at 3,191.82 on Friday - the lowest it has fared this year - on US trade tariffs and property cooling measures announced by the Singapore Government.

Market gains on Monday were due in part to the recovery of property and bank stocks following the introduction and enforcement of the cooling measures on Friday, which caught observers by surprise.

Property stocks, which bore the brunt of investors' fears, mostly gained on Monday.

City Developments Limited, which lost 15.6 per cent to close at $9.46 on July 6, finished $0.16 or 1.7 per cent higher at $9.62 yesterday.

UOL shares ended $0.01 or 0.1 per cent higher at $6.71.

OCBC Invesment Research yesterday maintained its "buy" call on the stock, believing that the developer's shares were oversold.

UOL also has significant exposure to the office and hospitality sectors, which are not affected by this round of cooling measures, OCBC said. The brokerage cut its fair value estimate on UOL from $10.63 to $8.48.

PropNex shares finished $0.075 or 14.4 per cent up at $0.595. The realtor made its debut on the Singapore Exchange on July 2, with a per-share IPO price of $0.65.

Shares in the big three banks, DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank, which had taken hits for a sizeable proportion of their loan portfolio being exposed to the property sector, all closed higher at the end of yesterday's trading.

DBS gained $0.36 or 1.4 per cent up at $25.71. Meanwhile, OCBC finished $0.07 or 0.6 per cent up at $11.31, and UOB closed $0.25 or 1 per cent up at $26.51.

Ratings agency Moody's said that the cooling measures will reduce speculative demand for residential properties and increase banks' buffers "if and when property prices fall significantly".

"We expect that the new measures will dampen bank loans for residential property purchases and the resurgence of investment and speculative purchasing," said Moody's Investors Service senior analyst Simon Chen.

"We also expect the measures will improve banks' newly originated housing loans asset quality amid Singapore's rising interest rate environment and strong supply pipeline."

In the telecoms sector, StarHub's share price continued its climb on Mr Peter Kaliaropoulos' first day as chief executive. Mr Kaliaropoulos is seen as a turnaround specialist.

The telco's shares gained $0.05 or 3 per cent up at $1.74 yesterday. Since its July 4 closing price of $1.65, the stock has gained $0.09 or 5.45 per cent.

In regional markets, gains made at the end of the week were extended as confidence in the US economy strengthened following the June jobs report - released on Friday - exceeding expectations.

The Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Kospi and Kuala Lumpur Composite all ended higher yesterday.

This also lent a hand in settling nerves surrounding the uncertainty behind a trade war between the US and China. However, concerns remain that the trade row could intensify.