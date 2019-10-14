Property investors turn to M’sia, Singapore amid HK unrest

KUALA LUMPUR: From luxury Singapore apartments to Malaysian seafront condos, Hong Kong investors are shifting cash into South-east Asian property, demoralised by increasingly violent protests as well as the China-US trade war.

Hong Kong businessman Peter Ng, 48, bought a condominium in Penang after the protests erupted.

"The instability was a catalyst for me," the stock market and property investor said, adding he was worried about long-term damage to the Hong Kong economy. "Investors will always look at things like that, political stability."

The Malaysia site of South-east Asian real estate platform Property Guru has seen a 35 per cent increase in visits from Hong Kong, according to its CEO Hari Krishnan.

Hong Kong's property market is one of the least affordable in the world with sky-high prices fuelled, in part, by wealthy mainlanders snapping up investments.

But now mainland Chinese are opting for rival financial hub Singapore as a result of the protests and the US-China trade war, according to observers.