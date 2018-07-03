PropNex debuts on SGX at 68.5 cents a share

Real estate group PropNex Realty enjoyed a buoyant share market debut yesterday with its stock closing 10 per cent higher.

The counter opened at 68.5 cents apiece, a 5.38 per cent premium over the initial public offering (IPO) level of 65 cents.

It reached an intraday high of 72 cents before closing at 71.5 cents, up 10 per cent with around 8.46 million shares changing hands. Its closing price gives it a market capitalisation of about $240 million.

Executive chairman and chief executive Ismail Gafoor noted: "Our IPO... provides a platform for PropNex to not only further solidify our position in Singapore, but also access to the capital market to expand our business into new consultancy services as well as promising markets such as Vietnam and other South-east Asian countries."

PropNex's IPO closed at noon on June 28 with its public offer tranche 24.6 times subscribed.

The IPO overall was about 2.2 times subscribed based on the 42.5 million shares on offer - 40.375 million on placement and 2.125 million for the public.

Concurrently, 50 million shares were also sold at the offer price to cornerstone investors, including Nikko Asset Management Asia and NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative.

PropNex said in its prospectus $12 million of the estimated $38 million of net proceeds was earmarked for local and regional expansion through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships strategy.

Around $8 million is slated for its real estate brokerage business, $7 million for expansion in business services and $6 million for enhancing technology. The remaining $5 million will go towards working capital.