Qatar bans goods from UAE, Saudi as embargo anniversary approaches

DUBAI Qatar said it was banning products from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, almost a year after the four states imposed an embargo on Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Qatar, which had many of its imports trans-shipped from the UAE and received the bulk of its fresh food across the Saudi border, denied the accusation.

On the product ban, a government statement said on Saturday: "Products originating from the blockading states, which as a result of the blockade cannot pass the Gulf Cooperation Council Customs Territory, have to undergo proper import inspections and customs procedures.

"To protect the safety of consumers in the state of Qatar and to combat improper trafficking of goods, the government issued a directive to find new suppliers of the variety of goods impacted."

The national Al Watan newspaper quoted a circular from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce telling traders and shops to stop dealing in products from the four countries. It said inspectors would monitor compliance with the policy.

The four states cut diplomatic and transport ties last June.

A spokesman for Qatar's government did not respond to e-mailed questions on the volume of goods that would be affected by the new ban.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Ahmed al-Khalifa told Alsharq Alawsat newspaper he saw no resolution to the diplomatic row in sight.