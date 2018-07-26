Readers to see customised print ads in SPH newspapers from 2019

(From left) Mr Lim Swee Yeow, SPH senior vice-president of production; Mr Anthony Tan, SPH deputy CEO; Mr Richard Bailey, HP president of Asia Pacific and Japan and Mr Michael Boyle, HP vice-president of Asia Pacific and Japan during the agreement-signing ceremony at SPH Auditorium.

Readers of publications by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) will be able to see customised print advertisements in their newspapers from next year.

This is being made possible with the organisation's purchase of a digital press - the HP PageWide Web Press T240 HD - which will run alongside the traditional analog printers.

SPH and HP Inc yesterday announced a partnership that will enhance SPH's innovative media solutions for its advertisers and brand owners.

The agreement was signed by SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan and HP's president of Asia Pacific and Japan Richard Bailey at SPH's News Centre Auditorium.

The new press is able to customise each print advertisement, which is then inserted into the newspaper.

It can also embed an "invisible watermark" on print advertisements. With an appropriate mobile app, readers who scan the advertisement will be linked to a webpage or video without the need for QR codes.

The press will be installed and tested at SPH's Jurong printing facility during the last quarter of this year. It is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of next year.

Mr Tan said: "While we say we're digital-first, there is still a huge market out there who demand a print solution. Print will complement our stable of products, while we pursue the digital-first strategy."