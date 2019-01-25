Real Madrid knocks Man U off the top of earnings league

LONDON: Real Madrid knocked Manchester United off the top of Deloitte's Football Money League, but the Premier League still flexed financial muscle, with all of England's "Big Six" featuring in the top 10 for the first time.

The Deloitte list ranked clubs on how much money they earn from broadcasting, commercial deals and match-day revenues during the 2017-18 season.

United had spent the last two years in first place on the financial charts, but they have slipped to third behind Real and Barcelona.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham make up the rest of the top 10.

Mr Dan Jones, the report's author and a partner in the sports business group at Deloitte, said: "European football remains a bull market.

"We have seen Real Madrid shatter records, becoming the first club to break the three-quarters of a billion euro mark and claim a record twelfth Money League title in the process."