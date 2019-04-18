‘Regulatory concierge service’ starts in Singapore

A one-stop facility dubbed a "regulatory concierge service" has been started to allow firms to understand government rules without having to contact individual agencies.

The Pro-Enterprise Clinic, as it is known, should make it easier for bosses to get across business regulations, especially those running small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It also adds to the advisory efforts of the 13 SME Centres that have been operating for some time.

These centres assisted around 30,000 companies last year, with 70 per cent of those being companies with annual revenues of under $1 million, Enterprise Singapore noted.

The new clinic, which started yesterday, is run by the Singapore Business Federation and the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and can be accessed at their respective websites.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry's Pro-Enterprise Panel, which advocates for rule reviews, was one of the driving forces behind the clinic.

One of the panel's initiatives involved working with the Energy Market Authority to slash the time needed for business owners to equip their facilities with electricity from 30 days to not more than 19 days.

This reduced the delay for companies to start operations, without any additional fees and charges, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.