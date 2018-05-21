Reits with overseas assets have more risks but better growth: Experts

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) with overseas assets present additional risks, but they also have better growth opportunities so managements are taking steps to allay investor concerns, according to experts at a panel discussion at the Reits Symposium 2018 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

At the event, Mr Goh Toh Sim, chief executive of EC World Reit's manager, said: "Reits with Singapore assets have reached a point where it is rather hard to grow. With overseas assets, they allow investors to have opportunities to participate in the growth of overseas markets."

Mr Goh added that this is especially so for China, where his trust focuses on e-commerce logistics properties. He noted that there has been a tremendous transformation of the Chinese economy and high growth in the e-commerce sector.

Mr Goh also acknowledged that investors have a degree of uncertainty, in part due to unfamiliarity.

But he pointed out that his board - except for the chairman - is made up of Singaporeans and the manager is also based here.

He said: "We manage the assets - there is no hanky-panky. We make sure that we do proper due diligence, all by reputable due diligence consultants."

Mr Anthony Ang, chief executive of the manager of Sasseur Reit, which has outlet malls in China's second-tier cities, agreed that a management team in Singapore helps with the uncertainty.

He noted that since the Reit is listed in Singapore, which has strict regulations, the team of local veterans ensures compliance. Reits here must distribute at least 90 per cent of annual rental income as dividends and have a gearing cap (ratio of debt to assets) of 45 per cent.