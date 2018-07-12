Rents and rental volumes of condos, flats fall

Rents for private condos and apartments last month fell 0.2 per cent, while Housing Board flat rents fell 0.8 per cent from the previous month, according to flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property yesterday.

Year on year, rents from non-landed private rentals decreased 0.3 per cent.

Compared to the market's peak in January 2013, rents are 19.3 per cent lower. In terms of locality, rents of condos and private apartments fell by 1 per cent month on month in the prime district or Core Central Region.

They edged up by 0.7 per cent in the city fringe or Rest of Central Region and fell 0.3 per cent in the suburbs or Outside Central Region.

The rental volume of private homes declined 1 per cent to 4,637 units from May but was 0.6 per cent higher than the 4,609 units rented out in June last year.

HDB rental volume fell 5.8 per cent to 1,735 flats from May. Last month's volume was 5.1 per cent lower than that of June last year.