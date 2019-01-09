Resale prices of private non-landed homes resume mild downtrend

After a small uptick in November, resale prices of private non-landed homes last month resumed the mild downtrend they have been in since last July's cooling measures, flash estimates by real estate portal SRX Property yesterday showed.

Condominiums and private apartment resale prices fell by 0.8 per cent last month from the previous month. This comes after a 0.3 per cent rise in November, slightly higher than the 0.2 per cent increase earlier estimated by SRX.

Resale prices of non-landed private homes are now down by 1.5 per cent from their peak in July 2018, when property cooling measures were announced.

Nonetheless, resale prices are still up from a year ago, being 7.5 per cent higher than in December 2017.

The cooling measures continued also to hit the volume of transactions. An estimated 479 non-landed private residential units were resold in December, a 24 per cent decrease from the 630 units resold in November.

Year on year, transactions have fallen more sharply. The number of resales are down by 50.7 per cent from the 972 units moved in December 2017.

OrangeTee & Tie research and consultancy head Christine Sun noted that the recent cooling measures in July have "substantially stabilised" the price growth of private resale homes.

"Resale prices have risen continuously in the first seven months of last year, posting a 7.7 per cent increase from January 2018 to July 2018. After peaking in July, prices started to decline gradually within a 0 to -1 per cent monthly growth rate from August to December 2018. For the last five months of last year, resale prices fell 1.4 per cent.

"Without the property cooling measures, the private resale market could have seen a double-digit price growth last year.

"Therefore, the recent cooling measures seemed effective in curbing a potential runaway in private resale home prices," Ms Sun said.

She noted that the number of resale transactions in December was half the number sold year-on-year, and that the pullback in housing demand could be attributed to new project launches in recent months, especially in November, as individual resellers will not be able to match the marketing and advertising strength of private developers.