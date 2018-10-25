Risk aversion, fragile sentiment prevail

Risk aversion is likely to remain the dominant theme this week. Asian markets were largely muted yesterday and finished mixed.

The Shanghai composite gained 0.33 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 also recovered from earlier losses to close 0.37 per cent higher. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.38 per cent while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.4 per cent.

Overnight, US stocks finished lower on the back of industrial manufacturing firm Caterpillar Inc reporting that rising costs for the company from higher steel prices and tariffs.

Italy was also in focus after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that his government had no back-up plan for its budget.

Mr David Kudla, chief executive officer of Mainstay Capital Management, told Bloomberg Television: "We've come up upon a tremendous wall of worry for US stocks and stocks around the world. Concern among investors is the deceleration in earnings growth."

Particularly, the spotlight will be on US technology stocks this week, with tech giants Microsoft, Twitter, Alphabet and Amazon's earnings due to release. Investors are watching to see if the results will be positive and help alleviate the US equity sell-off.

However, shares of chip companies fell after Texas Instruments Inc gave disappointing guidance last night. Tech stocks in Asia were mostly flat . The low confidence spilled over into Singapore, sending shares of some electronic contractors falling.

Semiconductor equipment maker AEM fell 1.27 per cent while Hi-P, another contract manufacturer, lost 1.26 per cent. Homegrown Creative Technology also declined 0.89 per cent. The company's share price has fallen over the past month, despite promising a breakthrough with its recently launched Super X-Fi amp headphone amplifier.

Energy firms were also affected. Crude oil prices tumbled almost 4 per cent on Tuesday to a two-month low after the Saudi energy minister commented that the country could supply more crude quickly if needed to ease global oil concerns. US sanctions are due to be imposed on Iran next month, with Venezuela in crisis and demand picking up in the US.

In Singapore, oil and gas players such as KrisEnergy and Rex International saw prices fall by 4.3 per cent and 16.1 per cent, respectively.

Mr Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said: "While growth and demand-dependent commodities such as industrial metals have been left reeling, energy prices have risen sharply in response to the November introduction of US sanctions on Iran's oil trade.

"With the risk of a prolonged trade war and rising oil prices due to sanctions, the global economy may struggle to maintain its long-held positive momentum."

However, shares in Singapore pulled back from the previous day's losses to end almost flat at 3,032.08. The Straits Times Index (STI) was supported by the three local banks.

DBS was up 0.54 per cent, OCBC Bank by 0.76 per cent and UOB by 0.48 per cent.

IG sees a cloudy outlook. Its analysts wrote in an earnings preview report that multiple risks from trade tensions to higher borrowing costs could "dull the impact from earnings, prompting the views on future quarters' performance to potential take precedence in guiding prices".

"The recent pullback does, however, increase the attractiveness of local bank stocks with favourable valuations."

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts