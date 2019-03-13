Risk-friendly mood boosts market

Much focus today will be on whether British Prime Minister's Theresa May's revised Brexit deal has been given the go ahead.

An approved deal is likely to see the pound continue to strengthen, CMC Markets' Margaret Yang said.

If Mrs May's deal is voted down and the extension of Article 50 is triggered, this might dampen the risk-friendly attitude that markets in Asia had yesterday.

The risk-on mood in Asia was due to a combination of progress in US-China trade talks, Mrs May's revised Brexit deal, and to a large extent, the effects of an overnight Wall Street rally.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) added 20.83 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 3,212.25.

Ms Yang said: "3,200 has proven to be a strong support level for the STI and a rebound from here will likely lead to further upside towards the 3,280 area."

Trading on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 1.18 billion securities worth $1.09 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners 261 to 183.

Like Singapore, markets in Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Hong Kong and Malaysia ended trading yesterday broadly higher.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index was the big gainer on the day closing 378.60 points or 1.8 per cent higher at 21,503.69.

Bucking the trend was Australia as the ASX 200 edged lower at the tail end of the session as gains made by mining and energy counters failed to offset losses in financials.

Twenty-six of the STI's 30 constituents ended the day in the black. Among them, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the blue-chip index's most traded.

The S-chip ended the session up three cents or 2.2 per cent at $1.41 with 32.3 million shares changing hands.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) continued to garner much attention as investors continued to take note of the Hong Kong stock exchange's plan to launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index and its possible effect on the SGX's China A50 Index futures product.

The bourse operator closed 12 cents or 1.6 per cent down at $7.35 with 10.3 million shares traded. The total value of trades done stood at $76.4 million.

Wall Street's tech-led rally on Monday meant that some technology hardware and equipment, and semiconductor counters were among the Singapore bourse's best performing.

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi noted that Apple's surge, coupled with Nvidia's acquisition announcement driving gains for tech stocks.

Among them, UMS Holdings closed 9.7 per cent up at 79 cents, AEM Holdings ended 3.3 per cent up at $1.27, and Hi-P International added 1.7 per cent to close at $1.75.

With Hi-P seeing 11 per cent added on Monday, investors' attention seemed to turn to UMS Holdings, PhillipCapital principle trading representative Marcus Toh said. UMS has gained 38.5 per cent on the year.

Another trader said of such tech counters: "Quite a lot of people are moving into it. It is quite a hot sector in Singapore."

However, UOB Kay Hian's vice-president of equities and financial products Brandon Leu suggested since the counters did not close near their intraday highs, "we may see some profit taking in the next few sessions".

Higher crude oil prices also lifted sentiment.

Oil and gas company Rex International was the bourse's most traded with 60.9 million shares traded. It finished 0.3 cent or 4.2 per cent higher at 7.5 cents. Meanwhile, KrisEnergy closed 0.6 cent or 13 per cent up at 5.2 cents.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to btd.sg/BTmkts