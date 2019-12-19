Business

Samsung Electronics chairman jailed for sabotaging union activities

Samsung Electronics chairman jailed for sabotaging union activities
A worker looking at a trade union leaflet outside the Samsung Electronics 'Nano city Hwasung Campus' semiconductor factory at Hwaseong, south of Seoul. PHOTO: AFP
Dec 19, 2019 06:00 am

The chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone and chip maker, has been jailed for sabotaging union activities, prompting a rare apology from the firm yesterday.

Chairman Lee Sang-hoon and executive vice president Kang Kyung-hoon were both sentenced to 18 months for leading a wide-ranging operation to deter staff at Samsung's customer service unit from operating a union.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of the Samsung group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates known as chaebols that have propelled South Korea's rise to the world's 11th-largest economy.

Along the way, the company has fought ferociously against union representation, until local authorities in Suwon, where it is headquartered, last month certified the National Samsung Electronics Union, which is affiliated with a powerful umbrella group.

Lee and Kang were found guilty by the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday of violating labour union laws, with prosecutors saying they had ordered subordinates to cut union members' wages and to discover and exploit details of their personal lives such as pregnancies and debt, among other tactics. - AFP

New investor offers to buy over some of Hyflux's debts
Business

Investor offers to buy over $1.8b of Hyflux's debts

Related Stories

Dentsu to cut 11% of its workers in 7 markets, including Singapore

China IPO hopefuls surge to 3-year high encouraged by market reforms

Exports continue fall but beat expectations

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE