Samsung’s Q2 profit seen flagging as smartphone innovation dries up

Samsung Electronics is expected to post its smallest profit growth in more than a year in the second quarter, as lacklustre sales of its premium Galaxy smartphones overshadow its highly profitable chip business.

Analysts expect Samsung's smartphone sales to drop in the April-June quarter, following a more than 2 per cent drop in the previous quarter as buyers head to cheaper Chinese models.

Samsung's lead over Apple in the global smartphone market is under pressure after iPhone X exceeded market expectations.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S9 flagship phone, launched in mid-March, boasts little in the way of technological wizardry. It is on track to sell less in its launch year than its predecessor Galaxy S8 series sold last year after its debut, analysts said.

This is expected to drag on profit growth when the Korean conglomerate posts second-quarter earnings tomorrow.

Analysts expect an operating profit of 14.9 trillion won (S$18.2 billion) for the quarter, up 5.7 per cent from a year earlier but less than the record 15.6 trillion won it posted in the March quarter, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

Samsung relies on traditional distribution to sell phones, whereas competitors have pulled ahead by leveraging online sales to offer competitive prices, Counterpoint analyst Shobhit Srivastava said.

In China, the world's biggest smartphone market, Samsung's market share was just 1.3 per cent in the first quarter, according to research firm Strategy Analytics, compared with Huawei's 22.5 per cent.