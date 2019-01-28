Saudi Arabia seeks to attract $580b with industrial programme

Saudi Arabia aims to attract private sector investments worth 1.6 trillion riyals (S$580 billion) over the next decade through an industrial development scheme aimed at diversifying the economy, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Saturday.

Investments will be made through the National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme (NIDLP), one of the programmes set out under Vision 2030, a wider reform strategy led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and intended to wean the economy off hydrocarbons and create jobs for Saudis.

Mr Falih said the kingdom would today announce projects worth 70 billion riyals that are "ready for negotiations" under the NIDLP to boost industry, mining, energy and logistics.

At a later stage, it plans to announce projects in the military, chemicals and small businesses industries worth US$50 billion (S$68 billion), he added.

"The (NIDL) programme targets 1.6 trillion Saudi riyals ... it is quite ambitious but it is over a 10-year period so we have the time to do it," Mr Falih told a press conference.

The programme will seek to raise money from both domestic and foreign investors.