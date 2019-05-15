Saudi calls attacks on oil pumping stations ‘act of terrorism’

RIYADH/DUBAI Saudi Arabia said explosive-laden drones had struck oil pumping stations in the Riyadh region yesterday in what it called an act of terrorism, two days after Saudi oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the two recent attacks threatened global oil supplies and proved the need to counter "terrorist groups behind such destructive acts", including the Iranian-backed Houthi militias in Yemen.

Houthi-run Masirah TV earlier yesterday cited a military official as saying the Houthis had launched drone attacks on "vital Saudi installations". A Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen for four years.

The UAE has not revealed details on the nature of the attack on ships near Fujairah, or blamed any party or country.

Iran was a prime suspect in the sabotage on Sunday although Washington had no conclusive proof, a US official familiar with American intelligence said on Monday.