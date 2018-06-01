Sembcorp buys energy generator UK Power Reserve for $384 million

A new acquisition by Sembcorp Industries will give it a wider foothold in Britain's energy sector.

It has bought energy generator UK Power Reserve (UKPR) for £216 million (S$384 million) in cash after a "competitive process".

Sembcorp said the deal brings flexible assets and solutions as well as merchant energy capabilities. It is part of its strategy to rebalance its energy portfolio towards developed markets.

UKPR is said to be Britain's largest flexible distributed energy generator.

It owns and operates projects across 32 locales in England and Wales, with 533 megawatts in operation and a further 480 megawatts under development, Sembcorp said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

Its portfolio comprises small-scale, fast-ramping power generation assets and rapid response batteries, which help to counter the intermittency of renewable power sources.

"Connected at the distribution level close to customer load, UKPR's assets require less investment in large power infrastructure, and are more economical to develop and operate," Sembcorp noted.

It said the acquisition will be funded via internal cash resources and external borrowings.

Once the transaction is completed by the end of the week, Sembcorp will consolidate all assets and liabilities of UKPR, including net debt.

Sembcorp shares eased one cent to $2.93 yesterday after the announcement was made. - THE STRAITS TIMES