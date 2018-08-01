Service and manufacturing sectors show cautious optimism

Singapore's service and manufacturing sectors both showed cautious optimism about business prospects for the second half of the year, according to separate findings released yesterday by the Economic Development Board and the Department of Statistics.

But of the two sectors, manufacturers were more wary about what lies ahead. A net weighted balance of 7 per cent of manufacturers forecast a brighter business outlook for the six months to December, down from the 13 per cent seen in the previous survey a quarter ago.

The net weighted balance is the difference between the proportion of optimistic and pessimistic firms.

Electronics, which was a key economic driver last year, saw a net weighted balance of 10 per cent of firms with a more positive outlook, down from 14 per cent previously.

However, the chemicals cluster expects business prospects to worsen in the next six months, due to rising raw material costs on the back of higher oil prices.

As for the services sector, a net weighted balance of 9 per cent of firms expect more favourable business conditions, up marginally from the 8 per cent in the previous survey.

Firms in the accommodation and food and beverage service industries are more upbeat, with a net weighted balance of 38 and 37 per cent respectively, due to the year-end holidays and the festive season.