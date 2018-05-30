SGX and NSE head for arbitration over derivatives dispute

The Singapore Exchange's dispute with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) over an upcoming launch of its new India derivatives products is headed for arbitration.

SGX said yesterday that the Bombay High Court has ordered that the lawsuit filed by India Index Services and Products (IISL), a NSE subsidiary, against the product launch be settled through arbitration.

A decision on the injunction is expected by June 16.

On May 21, IISL filed an interim injunction against SGX's upcoming launch of new derivatives based on Indian stocks. SGX said it was unable to contest the injunction earlier as it was not given notice of IISL's application for the court order.

It will now contest the interim injunction and "reserves all rights in respect of damages caused by IISL's action", it said.

Given the resulting "uncertainty", SGX said it will reschedule the launch of its new India derivatives products pending the outcome of the arbitration. The derivatives were originally to be launched on June 4.

SGX will also continue listing SGX Nifty contracts until August, as contractually provided for under its licence agreement.

It added that IISL's action has adversely affected international investors who rely on SGX's platform to manage the risks of their exposures to the Indian market and significantly diminishes access to, and interest in, the capital markets in India.

It "remains open to a collaborative long-term solution that will benefit Indian markets".

A Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) spokesman said yesterday that the ongoing commercial dispute between SGX and NSE over SGX's plan to launch new India equity derivative products is disruptive for international institutional investors in Indian equities.

"The range of available financial instruments for investors to hedge exposures and manage risks in Indian equities will be reduced. A prolonged dispute will impact the accessibility of the Indian equities market to international investors," the spokesman said.

"MAS urges all parties concerned to work together to find an amicable solution that will continue to encourage investments in the Indian market. A speedy resolution to the dispute will be in the best interest of all parties concerned."

The Bombay court ruling comes amid months of tensions between SGX and NSE that began publicly when India's national exchanges called an end to all licensing agreements and the transmission of live prices to overseas venues.

This affected not just Singapore but also other bourses in Chicago and Dubai.

The move drew sharp criticism from global index manager MSCI, which called it an "unprecedented anti-competitive action".