SGX gives nod for firms with DCS structures to seek primary listing

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has approved the biggest change to its listing rules, giving the go-ahead for companies with dual-class shares (DCS) structures to seek a primary listing on its main board with immediate effect.

With the rules and safeguards in place, new economy stocks, including start-ups and technology firms that have shares with different voting rights, will now be allowed to raise funds through an initial public listing in Singapore.

"SGX today joins global exchanges in Canada, Europe and the US where companies led by founder entrepreneurs who require funding for a rapid ramp-up of the business while retaining the ability to execute on a long-term strategy are able to list. Investors who understand and agree with the business model and management of DCS companies will also have more choice," SGX's chief executive officer, Mr Loh Boon Chye, said yesterday.

A spokesman for the Monetary Authority of Singapore said: "SGX's framework for DCS structures strikes a balance between supporting high-growth companies and having in place safeguards to mitigate governance risks associated with such structures.

" DCS listings will broaden the range of investment options for investors and add vibrancy to Singapore's capital markets."

SGX's green light comes barely two months after rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) broke its "one share one vote" principle - considered the bedrock of good corporate governance standards - and accepted companies with weighted voting rights structures to list.

Chinese smartphone- maker Xiaomi, targeting a valuation of over US$50 billion (S$68 billion), will be the first to list under HKEx's new framework.