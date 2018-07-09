SGX grants Hyflux extensions for reporting financials

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has granted Hyflux extensions for reporting its financials, the water treatment firm that is going through a reorganisation said yesterday in an SGX filing.

It will get a six-month extension for announcing the unaudited financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, which was originally supposed to be announced by Aug 14 this year. It will also have three more months to announce its third quarter financials.

Hyflux said SGX granted the extensions on Friday, subject to the company announcing the extensions granted, why they were sought and the conditions the extensions are subject to.

The extensions were subject to the submission of a written confirmation that the extensions do not contravene any laws and regulations governing the company and the articles of association of the company.

Hyflux said the company has faced a standstill on the payment of all pre-May 22, 2018, debts since its application on that date for a six-month moratorium for itself and its units, and is facing stringent controls on the group's cash, such as paying only critical expenses relevant to the reorganisation.

It said that since it is negotiating terms of its reorganisation under the court-supervised process and the six-month moratorium, releasing its financial statements at this point before in-principle agreement of any terms of agreement that could arise, or before there is clarity on any financing proposals to be put forth, could result in inaccurate and incomplete reflection of financial information.

The length of these extensions is linked to the moratorium, it added, and the discussions about the reorganisation will take at least as long as the moratorium is granted.