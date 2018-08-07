SGX to make amendments to listing rules

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) yesterday said it will make amendments to its listing rules after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) accepted a slew of recommendations to encourage board renewal and diversity as well as strengthen director independence.

The recommendations to amend the Code of Corporate Governance and the listing rules were made by the Corporate Governance Council after a public consultation exercise.

The rule changes include moves to strengthen director independence by rationalising tests of independence, lowering the shareholding threshold to determine a director's independence to 5 per cent from 10 per cent, and limiting the tenure for an independent director to nine years through a two-tier shareholders' vote.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Another major rule change, aimed at enhancing board composition and diversity, is to have at least one-third of boards comprise independent directors - if the chairman is not independent, for the majority of the board to comprise independent directors; otherwise for the majority of the board to comprise non-executive directors.

Companies must also disclose their board diversity policy and progress made.

The listing rule changes will come into effect on Jan 1 next year except for the rules on the nine-year tenure for independent directors and the requirement for independent directors to comprise one-third of the board, which come into effect only on Jan 1, 2022.