SGX reprimands Dapai, executives for flouting rules

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has reprimanded suspended backpack maker Dapai International Holdings along with three of its present and past officers for breaches of listing rules.

Singapore-listed companies are advised to consult the market regulator before appointing Dapai executive chairman Chen Xizhong, former chief executive Chen Yong and former chief financial officer Lawrence Lam Pong Sui as management.

SGX made its decision based on findings from separate independent probes into transactions by the Dapai Group in China.

It said Dapai had made non-factual, false and misleading statements about the supposed opening of 500 retail outlets in China, as well as payments to certain distributors and contractors.

Dapai's statements in its 2009 and 2010 annual reports - about how its internal controls systems were adequate - were also found to be non-factual, false and misleading, while the board's confirmations were false and misleading, said SGX.

It said Dapai "had no procedure in place to keep track on how and when the 500 retail outlets were started".

SGX said no further action on internal controls was taken, though both the internal auditor and Mr Terence Ng Kiat Peen, who was CFO then, had highlighted the issue in 2012.

It "has referred the case to the relevant authorities".