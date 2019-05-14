Sheeran and Aguero make Britain’s rich list of people under 30

LONDON The Hinduja brothers are once again the wealthiest people in Britain, according to The Sunday Times newspaper's Rich List 2019.

London-based Sri and Gopi Hinduja, of the sprawling Hinduja Group of companies, have a fortune worth £22 billion (S$39 billion), up £1.4b on last year.

The Indian-born brothers previously topped the respected annual Rich List, which ranks the 1,000 wealthiest people in Britain, in 2014 and 2017.

The list features a record 151 sterling billionaires with a combined wealth of nearly £525 billion - a 9.2 per cent rise on last year.

Inventor James Dyson reached his highest-ever position as he prepares to move Dyson's head office from England to Singapore.

The Brexit-backing businessman climbed seven places to become the fifth richest person in Britain with an estimated £12.6 billion.

Queen Elizabeth II's personal wealth - as distinct from that tied to the crown - remained at £370 million, making her the joint 356th richest person in her kingdom.

The sovereign is the 17th wealthiest aristocrat in Britain, with the Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family coming top with £10.1 billion. They own 120 ha of prime central London.

The 28-year-old duke topped the young rich list of people under 30, which included singer Ed Sheeran in fifth place with £160m - the highest without inherited wealth - golfer Rory McIlroy sixth with £138m, footballer Gareth Bale seventh with £94m and actor Daniel Radcliffe eighth with £90m.