Shell may install solar panels to power Bukom refining site

Royal Dutch Shell is considering installing solar panels to power its Bukom refining site in Singapore, a company spokesman told Reuters yesterday.

"We are exploring the potential of installing solar panels at our Pulau Bukom manufacturing site," she said, without providing further details.

The Bukom manufacturing site includes a 500,000 barrels-per-day refinery, which is Shell's largest wholly owned refinery.

The oil and gas company has been exploring solar installations for its other sites in Singapore as part of its plans to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

Globally, Shell is installing solar photovoltaic panels on the roofs of seven lubricant plants in China, India, Italy, Singapore and Switzerland.

It has so far identified three manufacturing and logistics sites in Singapore's western regions of Tuas, Jurong Island and Pandan to install a solar photovoltaic power generation system.

The first and largest of the three Shell solar farms, which will go live next month, will have more than 6,500 panels placed above a lubricant plant in Tuas. It is expected to produce about 3,300 megawatt hours of renewable energy every year.

The generated solar energy will help power operations at the Tuas lubricants plant, the company said.