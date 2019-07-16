Business

Shell’s Pulau Bukom refinery has ‘operational upset’, no injuries

Shell reports &#039;operational upset&#039; at unit at Pulau Bukom refinery
Pulau Bukom is Shell's largest wholly-owned refinery globally in terms of crude distillation capacity, according to the company's website.PHOTO: SHELL
Jul 16, 2019 06:00 am

A unit at Royal Dutch Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery and petrochemical complex experienced an operational upset on Sunday, a company spokesman told Reuters yesterday.

"On July 14 at approximately 2pm, the Pulau Bukom manufacturing site experienced an operational upset at one of its units, which resulted in flaring," she said.

"No injuries have been reported and the relevant authorities have been notified," she said, adding that the rest of the site's operations had not been affected.

It was not immediately clear which unit was down.

The spokesman declined to provide details of the unit citing commercial confidentiality reasons.

The manufacturing site is an integrated refinery and chemicals site and can process up to 500,000 barrels per day of oil.

Business

Industry players split over 5G airwaves

Related Stories

Property market remains resilient despite school holidays

China targets US companies over arms sales to Taiwan

Huawei planning extensive US layoffs: Report

Bukom is Shell's largest wholly owned refinery globally in terms of crude distillation capacity, according to the company website.

Typically, any unexpected outage at the refinery boosts margins for Asian oil products. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE