Sim Lim Square to launch e-commerce platform for mall tenants

Sim Lim Square is moving with the times by launching a new e-commerce platform for mall tenants.

The platform is still being tested and will launch on July 1, the centre's management said yesterday.

The initiative has been in the works for a year and is not in response to the mall's collective sale, it noted, adding that it would not comment on the amount invested to create the new marketplace.

Local digital agency Addpetizer has built the online site, which is an opt-in initiative to develop new channels for reaching customers of Sim Lim Square's tenants.

Tenants will get full autonomy to run their own e-commerce businesses on the marketplace, similar to how portals like Lazada, Amazon or Shopee work.

There are around 50 tenants on board so far with aims to convince 300 tenants that are Sim Lim Square's "star retailers" out of a total of 480 to join the site.

Training sessions for all tenants are being conducted on the capabilities of e-commerce and how to manage an online shop.

This means more hands-on training for older tenants, said Mr Sean Chia, head of advertising and promotions at Sim Lim Square. "Fortunately, many of the older tenants have younger shop assistants who are able to assist and facilitate their transition to this new digital marketplace," he added.

Tenants are said to be happy with the initiative.