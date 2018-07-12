Singapore 5th most innovative country in the world

Singapore is the most innovative country in the world outside Europe, according to a new index out yesterday.

It ranked the country at fifth - two spots higher than last year - and once again the top in Asia. The overall league table put Switzerland first followed by the Netherlands, Sweden and Britain. Singapore was next, then the US, Finland, Denmark and Germany.

South Korea was 12th and Japan 13th in the annual ranking compiled by Cornell University, French business school Insead and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo).

They measured countries based on 80 indicators, from intellectual property filing rates to mobile-application creation, education spending and scientific and technical publications. Singapore remained in first place globally for government effectiveness, regulatory quality and foreign direct investment outflows.

It was also a top performer for political stability and safety, market capitalisation, foreign direct investment inflows, high and medium-high tech manufacturing and high-tech net exports.

But Singapore was relatively weak when it came to expenditure on education, pupil-teacher ratios, environmental performance, productivity growth, and trademarks and industrial designs by origin.

Mr Daren Tang, chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, said in a statement: "Innovation is becoming a driving force in our economy and globally.

"Being ranked fifth in a credible global study gives greater impetus for our enterprises and entrepreneurs to keep using innovation and leveraging their intangible assets to grow from Singapore to the world."

CIMB Private Bank economist Song Seng Wun said: "Singapore as a small economy is already trying to up its game to drive growth. The strong showing in ranking tables like these could help Singapore continue to attract talent and resources."

The US slipped from fourth last year to sixth, due in part to a fall in its gross capital formation score and unavailability of data this year for tertiary enrolment.

In absolute terms, the US remains the top contributor in key innovation inputs and outputs, including in investment in research and development, according to the study. Meanwhile, China advanced to 17th from 22nd last year.

Wipo director-general Francis Gurry said: "China's rapid rise reflects a strategic direction set from the top leadership to developing world-class capacity in innovation and to moving the structural basis of the economy to more knowledge-intensive industries that rely on innovation to maintain competitive advantage."