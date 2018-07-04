Singapore-based start-up Doctor Anywhere raises $5.6m

Singapore-based telehealth start-up Doctor Anywhere has raised $5.6 million in a Series A financing round, anchored by Kamet Capital Partners.

The funding round will enable it to continue developing its products and services that will boost healthcare accessibility in Singapore, it said yesterday.

The funds will be used to expand the team, explore new business verticals and develop more healthcare solutions.

"We are grateful for the support from our diversified strategic investors base, which will no doubt broaden our network and development opportunities," said Doctor Anywhere founder Lim Wai Mun.

"Our goal is to improve accessibility to quality healthcare for everyone, while supporting providers in delivering care and advice to care-seekers more efficiently," he added.

"Healthcare is on the cusp of a digital transformation. With these funds, we can continue to push boundaries to develop new and innovative solutions that can broaden providers' reach to Singaporeans and complement our healthcare ecosystem."

Doctor Anywhere, which was founded in 2015, offers care-seekers access to healthcare providers through video consultations through its app.