Singapore-based start-up RedDoorz in $6.8m Philippine expansion

RedDoorz, a Singapore-based start-up that runs a budget hotel booking platform, yesterday announced its expansion into the Philippines, for which it has invested over US$5 million (S$6.8 million).

RedDoorz will use the money to grow its footprint to 100 properties across the Philippines over the next 12 months.

The Philippines marks RedDoorz' third market in South-east Asia, after Singapore and Indonesia.

"The Philippines ranks second as the fastest-growing Internet economy in the world, right after Indonesia - with an Internet penetration of 63 per cent (67 million users) of approximately 105.7 million Filipinos," RedDoorz founder and chief executive officer Amit Saberwal said.

"We realised that the Philippines held a strong demand for hotel rooms, not only for tourists but also for business travellers. We felt that it was timely for us to make the conclusive move to start expanding here."

With its entry into the Philippines, RedDoorz will introduce a new category of properties - RedDoorz Premium.

This will comprise properties that are designed for the budget business traveller and are located close to business districts and offer more amenities than its two existing categories, RedDoorz and RedDoorz Plus.

"This introduction of Premium properties came with our observation of how the Filipino concept of a 'condotel' had seen a remarkable growth in the Philippines over the past decade," said RedDoorz chief operating officer Rishabh Singhi.