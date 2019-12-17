Singapore business leaders optimistic about prospects for 2020: Survey

Economic uncertainty has not dented the confidence of Singapore's business leaders about prospects for the new year.

A survey noted 55 per cent of the 228 respondents from the information technology and finance sectors said they were very confident about company growth in the first half of next year, while 41 per cent were "somewhat confident".

Both results are similar to the global figures of 56 per cent who were very confident and 40 per cent who were somewhat confident. The remaining 4 per cent here said they were "not at all confident".

Respondents said the main considerations were the economic climate, attracting suitable talent and expanding business opportunities, the survey by recruitment company Robert Half found.

It also noted that 40 per cent of Singapore respondents plan to increase their permanent headcount next year by adding new positions to their teams.

Another 40 per cent plan to maintain staff levels and focus on filling vacated positions.

The priorities regarding temporary roles are different, noted Robert Half, with a greater share of companies planning to maintain headcount than those intending to add new positions.

"Singapore's drive to become a Smart Nation and a digital transformation leader continues to be the catalyst for jobs, as companies look for talent to rapidly digitise their organisation to remain competitive on the regional and global economic stage," said Robert Half Singapore managing director Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard.