Singapore emerges as likely destination for air taxis

German start-up Volocopter said Singapore is emerging as one of the most likely destinations for the commercial launch of its electric helicopters, where it hopes to offer short-hop flights for the price of a limousine ride.

The co-founder of the company, which is working with Singapore regulators to conduct a public test flight in the coming months, said the city-state, Dubai and Germany were the markets most open to its air taxis.

A number of firms are trying to bring so-called air taxis to mass market but a lack of regulation and infrastructure, and safety concerns have proved barriers.

Volocopter, which counts Daimler, Intel and Geely among its backers, is targeting a planned commercial roll-out in two to three years of its drone-like taxis that resemble a small helicopter powered by 18 rotors.

"For the commercial routes, we have two customers profiles: One is a business customer, so perhaps from the airport to the business centre, or for tourists flying from Marina Bay to Sentosa," said Mr Alexander Zosel.

Mr Zosel said the start-up is looking for more financial partners in a funding round it plans to close in January 2020.

The firm has raised 85 million euros (S$128 million) to date, the latest in a 50 million euro tranche led by Chinese car maker Geely earlier this year.