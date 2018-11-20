Singapore expected to report slower third quarter GDP growth: Poll

Singapore is expected to report slower third quarter economic growth than initially thought, a Reuters poll showed, as the manufacturing sector faces strains from weaker global demand and the intensifying trade dispute between the US and China.

The Government's finalised gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to rise 4.2 per cent in July-September from the quarter earlier on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, the poll of 11 economists showed. It is below the 4.7 per cent rise seen in the advanced estimate but still much stronger that the 1.2 per cent growth clocked in the second quarter.

"Final third quarter GDP is expected to be revised downwards, given the slower than expected manufacturing numbers and monthly indicators for the services sectors such as bank loans and property sales showing weaker numbers," said Maybank Kim Eng Securities economist Lee Ju Ye.

On a year-on-year basis, third quarter GDP growth was forecast at 2.4 per cent, slightly below the 2.6 per cent advanced estimates and lower than the second quarter's 4.1 per cent rise. It also marked the third successive quarter of softer annual growth.

While the Republic's economy grew strongly this year and continued to motor at a reasonable pace through the first half of the year, stresses have started to emerge in recent months.

Singapore's central bank warned that the trade war between the US and China - one of its major trade partners - could hurt the domestic economy.

Export growth to China has slowed for five months in a row.

"We see more slowing throughout 2019," Dr Steve Cochrane, Moody's chief Asia Pacific economist said, adding that the softening reflects cooling global growth.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry had forecast full-year growth of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year. Manufacturing and exports of electronics were one of Singapore's main drivers of growth last year.

But year-on-year exports of electronics has been contracting this year while factory production declined in September.