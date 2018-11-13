Singapore FinTech Festival sees three major collaborations

Partnerships and collaborations were coming thick and fast on the first day of the Singapore FinTech Festival yesterday.

Three major ties-up were announced as start-ups and blue-chip companies look for ways to reap rewards in the fast-changing area of digital finance and payment.

One initiative involves Indonesia-based ride-hailing firm Go-Jek linking up with DBS Bank for regional payment services.

Go-Jek, whose backers include Google, Temasek and Tencent Holdings, is set to launch here in the coming weeks, said a bank spokesman yesterday.

A Go-Jek spokesman said the firm is working with DBS on a payment service for drivers and customers.

In a similar move, United Overseas Bank is working with Grab to deliver financial services to the ride-hailing firm's user base in South-east Asia.

PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

The partnership will allow Grab to offer a number of the bank's payment solutions directly from its app, said a UOB spokesman.

Consumers will enjoy privileges when paying for Grab services with UOB cards.

Both parties said they will explore launching co-branded credit cards in the region.

Grab will also introduce a new way to allow users to top up their GrabPay e-wallets directly from their UOB accounts.

A third collaboration announced yesterday involved Razer Pay, a mobile wallet from gaming giant Razer.

The wallet will be accepted at around 40,000 Nets unified point-of-sale terminals and 55,000 QR acceptance points when it is launched here by next March.